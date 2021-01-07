Head to Head Comparison: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) vs. (NYSE:TKAT)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and (NYSE:TKAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Star Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Group and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Group and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.75 billion 0.22 $17.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.42% 17.96% 5.87% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Group beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil and propane to approximately 56,000 customers and gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 27,000 customers on a delivery only basis. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.