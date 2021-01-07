Head-To-Head Review: (NYSE:VOLT) vs. Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and (NYSE:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -0.96% -0.61% -0.46% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.30 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -38.37 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Global and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 1 1 2 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

beats Hudson Global on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

