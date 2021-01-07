HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $76.32. 1,374,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 918,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,526.71, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

