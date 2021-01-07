Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

HTLD stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heartland Express by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

