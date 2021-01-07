Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $11.50-11.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.51. The company had a trading volume of 629,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

