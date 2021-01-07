Helium (HNT) Reaches Market Cap of $96.34 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Helium has a total market cap of $96.34 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003965 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00218269 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,645,169 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

