Helium Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Helium has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a total market cap of $96.34 million and $2.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00218269 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,645,169 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.