Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Financial Contrast

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 15.75 -$9.78 million ($0.37) -43.19 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 2,865.64 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.37

Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -492.76% -288.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.