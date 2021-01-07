HEROcoin Price Down 44.3% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $521,695.70 and approximately $19,280.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

