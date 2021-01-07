Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.13.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,153. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,172 shares of company stock worth $3,979,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 91,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Heska by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

