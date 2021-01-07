High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

PCF stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $164,531.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,879 shares of company stock worth $439,232 over the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

