Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.8-275.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

HIMX opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

