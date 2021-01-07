Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 2,942,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,582,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

