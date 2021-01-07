Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.97

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.97 and traded as high as $236.80. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) shares last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 1,626,416 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 210.38 ($2.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

