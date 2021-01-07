HOLD Price Up 67.3% Over Last Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. HOLD has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $3,533.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOLD has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00473591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00231550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054997 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

