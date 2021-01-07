HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $362.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

