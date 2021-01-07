HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $362.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

