Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $28.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 669.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 344,296 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

