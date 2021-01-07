Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $393,150. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.