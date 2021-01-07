Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,562. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

