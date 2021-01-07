HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HOYA pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HOYA and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 2 0 3.00 DENSO 0 1 2 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 19.23% 16.58% 13.21% DENSO -2.32% -2.94% -1.83%

Risk & Volatility

HOYA has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HOYA and DENSO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.31 billion 9.76 $1.05 billion $2.79 49.44 DENSO $47.41 billion 0.99 $626.51 million $0.40 74.13

HOYA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENSO. HOYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HOYA beats DENSO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. This segment also operates Â’Eyecity', a chain of specialist contact lens stores. The Information Technology segment provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. This segment also offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. The Other segment provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, business application software, ERP solutions, and internet services; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

