H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.41. H&R Block shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 3,573,823 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

