HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

