Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.