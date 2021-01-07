HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $374.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.13 and a 200-day moving average of $304.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.11 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

