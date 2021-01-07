HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 5.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $397.13 and last traded at $396.67. 409,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 557,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.82.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.