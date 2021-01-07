Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

