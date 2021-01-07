Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.50-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.67. Humana also updated its Q4 guidance to ($2.40) EPS.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.34. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.55.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.