Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $16.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 625,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331,330. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

