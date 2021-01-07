Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.67.

HII traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $171.32. 3,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,969. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,185,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

