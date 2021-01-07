Huobi Token Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $990.20 million and $223.64 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

