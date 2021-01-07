Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

HURN opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 113,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

