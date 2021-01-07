Hush (HUSH) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $380,944.73 and approximately $48,319.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00171218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

