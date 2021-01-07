Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HSQVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

HSQVY stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

