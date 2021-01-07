HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $13,906.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00110588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00448422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054878 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.