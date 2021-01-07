iBTC Price Up 125.6% This Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a market capitalization of $29,223.19 and approximately $20.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00109785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00447151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00243403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052149 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.