Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty Sells 1,500 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 468,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $823.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

