Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading 5.9% Higher

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 253,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 587,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.