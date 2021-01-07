iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.42 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Gatecoin. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $15.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

