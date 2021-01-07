IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Achieves $547,029.22 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, LBank and Allbit. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $547,029.22 and $7,486.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, OEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Cashierest, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

