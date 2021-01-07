II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of IIVI opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -721.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

