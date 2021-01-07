Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $376.55 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

