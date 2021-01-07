Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.08. 1,949,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,747,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of -241.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immersion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 292.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

