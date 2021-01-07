Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 9,359 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,381,390.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,912,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

