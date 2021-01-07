Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.31 on Monday. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

