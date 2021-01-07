India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.20

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 536507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.46. The company has a market capitalization of £95.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.

In other India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) news, insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

About India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

