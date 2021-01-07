Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 560 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.70. 99,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,411. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90. The company has a market capitalization of $418.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

