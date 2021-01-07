Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $130.48. 2,346,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.