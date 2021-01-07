Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in MetLife were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

