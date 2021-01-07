Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 272.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 123,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

